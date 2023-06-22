Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Seme border reopening, end of strangulation of Igbo businesses – Ohanaeze to Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 22,2023.

A faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended President Bola Tinubu for re-opening the Seme border for vehicle importation and called for more promising government policies to better the lives of many Nigerians.

Ohanaeze said the decision to re-open the Seme land border signified the end of an era of political and economic strangulation of Igbo businesses in Nigeria.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General of the body, said the decision would boost economic development.

A statement by Isiguzoro said Igbos expect more infrastructural development in the Southeast.

Isiguzoro said: “Ndigbo appreciates such promising policies that will boost economic development, create revenue for the government and has favourable impacts on the lives of Nigerians than political appointments that will not translate into any economic benefits for Ndigbo.

”The realities on the ground imply that Igbos need promising policies and infrastructural developments in the southeast from the Federal Government than political appointments.

The federal government’s directives on the reopening of Seme Border was received and it signifies the end of an era of political and economic strangulation of Igbo businesses in Nigeria.

“Igbos expect more promising government policies and infrastructural facilities in the southeast than political appointments.”

Recall that the federal government on Wednesday, approved the re-opening of the Seme land border for the importation of vehicles.

The Director of Road Transport in the Ministry of Transportation, Ibrahim Musa made the disclosure.

Musa who spoke at the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, meeting, organised between officials of Nigeria and Benin Republic, revealed that the development followed complaints by freight forwarders operating at the Seme border.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
“I miss moments with Yvonne Nelson” ― Iyanya
Next article
Tina Turner’s Son Ike Jr. Arrested on Charges of Crack Cocaine Possession
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

JAMB Releases Cut-Off Mark For Admission Into Universities, Polytechnics

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu suspends return to Nigeria, jets out to London

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 24,2023. President Bola Tinubu moved to London, United Kingdom,...

CBN Directs Banks To Obtain Customers’ Social Media Handles

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

Why I refused to do butt lift – BBNaija’s Doyin

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BBNaija star, Doyin says she's not...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JAMB Releases Cut-Off Mark For Admission Into Universities, Polytechnics

Education 0
June 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu suspends return to Nigeria, jets out to London

Politics & Govt News 0
June 24,2023. President Bola Tinubu moved to London, United Kingdom,...

CBN Directs Banks To Obtain Customers’ Social Media Handles

Economy 0
June 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights