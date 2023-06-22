‘I’m still a virgin’ – Singer Magixx

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Alexander Adelabu, popularly known as Magixx, has claimed that he is still a virgin.

The Mavin Records signee, appearing as a guest on Hip TV’s programme Trending, hosted by reality star Kimoprah, maintained that he wasn’t joking about his virginity status.

Magixx said his songs about love and loyalty are inspired by other people’s experiences and by his observations.

He said: “Personally, I’m a virgin. You can write stuff off other people’s experiences.

“I like to see myself as a person that is a social scientist. Social observer. I’m for real; I’m a virgin.”.

Magixx also disclosed on the show that his dream collaborators are Burna Boy and Drake. (www.naija247news.com).