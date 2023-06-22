Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

‘I’m still a virgin’ – Singer Magixx

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Alexander Adelabu, popularly known as Magixx, has claimed that he is still a virgin.

The Mavin Records signee, appearing as a guest on Hip TV’s programme Trending, hosted by reality star Kimoprah, maintained that he wasn’t joking about his virginity status.

Magixx said his songs about love and loyalty are inspired by other people’s experiences and by his observations.

He said: “Personally, I’m a virgin. You can write stuff off other people’s experiences.

“I like to see myself as a person that is a social scientist. Social observer. I’m for real; I’m a virgin.”.

Magixx also disclosed on the show that his dream collaborators are Burna Boy and Drake.  (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Burna Boy becomes first African artist to Hit 1 billion streams on Audiomack.
Next article
“Being a father changed me a lot” — Wizkid
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Xi Jinping’s Contradictory Choices for China’s Future

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
At the 20th National Party Congress, Xi Jinping –...

War In Ukraine: Putin Can’t Win — But the US Can Lose

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Russia’s latest atrocity – the destruction of the Kakhovka...

The Many Dimensions of Adam Smith

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Adam Smith’s work is well-known, respected by his admirers...

Nigerians Lost N12.5bn To Telecom-Based Financial Crimes In 4yrs – NCC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerians have lost about N12.5 billion...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Xi Jinping’s Contradictory Choices for China’s Future

Globalism 0
At the 20th National Party Congress, Xi Jinping –...

War In Ukraine: Putin Can’t Win — But the US Can Lose

Globalism 0
Russia’s latest atrocity – the destruction of the Kakhovka...

The Many Dimensions of Adam Smith

Globalism 0
Adam Smith’s work is well-known, respected by his admirers...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights