I’m Coming Back Home; Nigerian Government Must Pay N20billion Damages It Owes Me – Sunday Igboho

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 22,2023.

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly called Sunday Igboho, has again indicated his interest in returning to Nigeria more than two years that he fled the country.

Igboho, who spoke in a viral video, revealed that he would soon return to his country home of Oyo – Southwest Nigeria, saying no one would intimidate him any longer.

“I am coming back to Ibadan; I’m originally from Oyo State. I’m coming back home. So, Yorubas should not be afraid and nothing will happen; nobody can make the other person afraid,” he said in the video footage obtained by Peoples Gazette on Wednesday.

“My agitation was in place and the question I asked the Nigerian government was in order, and the court has justified my demands. Also, the N20billion Nigerian government owes me will be paid,” the activist added.

Naija247news had also in November 2022 reported that Igboho reassured his supporters that the movement to actualise the Oodua Republic was still on track, while emphasising that he had not given up on the agitation.

Igboho had noted that the time for the Yoruba nation had come and that he would soon be returning to Nigeria.

Recall that the activist fled Nigeria about 15 months ago to Cotonou, Benin Republic, following an invasion on his residence by the Department of States Services, DSS.

But the freedom fighter vowed to see to it that Yoruba nation was actually realized.

At Bishop Ajayi Crowther’s annual posthumous birthday celebration in Ibadan, Oyo State, Igboho had given the assurance.

Speaking via zoom platform, Igboho had said: “I thank you all for your support since the inception of this just cause, and by God’s grace, the Fulani’s herdsmen activities against our people will end in our land. The Yoruba nation will soon be achieved and it will be better than all the nations in the world.

My message to Yoruba people worldwide, who are passionate about the country of their own is not to lose hope. I am more than convinced that we are on our way to freedom. Our agitation is an idea whose time has come. I will come back to Yorubaland soon.”

Naija247news had recently reported that Igboho called on monarchs in the region to convene a meeting and discuss the security situation in the South-West.

He also debunked reports from some quarters that he was no longer interested in the struggle for the Yoruba Nation.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

