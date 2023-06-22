“I miss moments with Yvonne Nelson” ― Iyanya

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Iyanya, has admitted that he thinks back to some of the moments he spent with his ex-girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson, who is an actress from Ghana.

Nyanya disclosed this in a recent interview with reality star Tacha on Cool FM, Lagos.

When asked by Tacha if he miss moments with Yvonne Nelson.

Iyanya replied: “Of course, I mean, once in a while you just reminisce and miss good people. It is what it is. We are cool.”

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson appears to have set the internet on fire. The memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, by the actress and producer known for her roles in films such as House of Gold, If Tomorrow Never Comes, Princess Tyra, and Playboy, was recently released.

The book, which details her professional and personal journey, has become a hot topic on the internet after she claimed that Iyanya’s affair with Tonto Dikeh caused their relationship to end.

Iyanya expressed shock over the cheating allegation on Monday via his Twitter handle, promising to respond later.(www.naija247news.com).