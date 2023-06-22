Menu
First Bank wins financial institution award of the year

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been awarded the Financial Institution of the Year at the African Export-Import Bank’s Pan African Business and Development Awards.

Afreximbank on its 30th anniversary launched the Pan-African Business and Development Awards in association with the Business Council for Africa, in Accra, Ghana

Commenting on the awards, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of First Bank Nigeria Limited, stated thus:

“We thank the organisers of the event for the recognition as it reinforces our commitment to promoting trade, finance and investment opportunities across borders which have been instrumental to the continued growth and development of the continent and the world.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
FG approves re-opening of Seme border for vehicle importation
Next article
Stock market sustains uptrend, grows by 0.36%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

