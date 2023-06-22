Menu
Politics & Govt News

FG approves re-opening of Seme border for vehicle importation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 22,2023.

The Federal Government has approved the re-opening of the Seme border for the importation of vehicles.

Director of Road Transport in the Ministry of Transportation, Ibrahim Musa who made the announcement on Wednesday, June 21, during his speech at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting organised between officials of Nigeria and Benin, said they decided to reopen the border following complaints by freight forwarders operating in the area. Musa said;

“I was here with the former Minister of State for Transportation when the Freight Forwarders pleaded that the border should be reactivated for the free movement of goods and services.

“The former minister made us prepare a memo to that effect. It was considered and sent to the government.”

The Customs Area Controller of Seme Border Command, Dera Nnadi also said the service has noticed a reduction in its revenue since the importation of vehicles was banned from the land borders.Nnadi said;

“The former Minister of Transportation, responding to some of our requests and from the stakeholders, promised to take them to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, one of them is how to fully open this border.

“The Ministry has informed us that the memo has been written to FEC and it was adopted and that it would be given to the new government, he assured us that all the requests were adopted.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
Service Chiefs face daunting task of restoring public confidence
Next article
First Bank wins financial institution award of the year
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

