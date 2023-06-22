Menu
Fake/authentic Igbo Is IPOB’s Philosophy, By Fredrick Nwabufo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 22,2023.

The philosophy of trueborn, illegitimates, and vagabonds poisons the umbilicus of society; gnawing at the core gradually until it is vanquished by its own internal contradictions. No society makes genuine progress through classism, casteism, native ordering, and social isolation.

The Igbo phylum is a variegated one as it is with other ethnic species. Homogeneity does not exist in the true sense of the word among any ethnic classification. In the south-east, there are subgroups and splinter groups within the entity. There are also many varying derivative dialects across communities and towns, some of which native Igbo speakers may not understand.

The variant of Igbo spoken in my native town is different from that spoken in other towns within the same state. There is also no homogeneity in religion. And there have been cases of clashes among communities over differences bordering on politics, land, and other contentions. In fact, my native town and a neighbouring town do not agree. There is still a disputation over land till date.

But one string binds all within the south-east and parts of the south-south ecosystem – all are Igbo. Nature bubbles in divergence and eclecticism. The beauty and wonders of our world are by the fashioning of heterogenous intelligence. Man was not made to be culturally, socially, morphologically, and linguistically unipolar.(www.naija247news.com)

