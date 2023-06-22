Electric distribution companies raked in N247.3bn as revenue in Q1 2023- NBS

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Bureau of Statistics has reported that revenue collected by (Electric distribution companies) DISCOs in the first quarter of 2023 was N247.33 billion from N232.32 billion in Q4 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue generated in the reference period rose by 20.81% from N204.74 billion recorded in Q1 2022.

Electricity supply was 5,852 (Gwh) in Q1 2023 from 5,611 (Gwh) in the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 1.74% compared to 5,956 (Gwh) reported in Q1 2022.

According to NBS, total customer numbers in Q1 2023 stood at 11.27 million from 11.06 million in Q4 2022, showing an increase of 1.89%. On a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q1 2023 rose by 5.99% from 10.63 million reported in Q1 2022.

Similarly, metered customers stood at 5.31 million in Q1 2023, indicating a growth of 3.61% from 5.13 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 10.86% from the figure reported in Q1 2022 which was 4.79 million. In addition, estimated customers during the quarter were 5.96 million in Q1 2023, higher by 0.40% from 5.93 million in Q4 2022. On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 1.99% in Q1 2023 from 5.84 million in Q1 2022.(www.naija247news.com).