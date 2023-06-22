Menu
Law and Order

Court orders internet fraudster to clean EFCC premises for 3 days

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Gwagwalada (FCT), June 22, 2023

 

An FCT High Court on Thursday ordered Okwo Mark to clean the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for three days for internet fraud.

Mark was docked by the EFCC for pretending to be Stella Coleman, an American citizen, working as an FBI agent.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aliyu Shafa, sentenced also Mark to three months imprisonment or to pay a fine of N50,000.

The judge ordered Mark to clean the EFCC office from 8 a.m. to noon, under the supervision of an official of the Legal Department .

He ordered that the phone used by the convict to perpetuate the crime be completely destroyed, adding that it should be burn and evidence of the destruction should be brought before the court.

“I have carefully listened to the plea of allocutus made by the said convict and the defence Counsel.

“The rate of internet fraud especially among youths in the society is so alarming and the court will not allow the convict to go unpunished as this will serve as a deterrent to others that wants to toll same path,” he ruled.

Shafa ordered that the proceed from the crime which was 500 U.S. Dollar be returned to the nominal complainant and the receipt brought back to the court as evidence as this will help to portray the country well.

Earlier, the convict had pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy, adding that he would not indulge in such act again.I promise I will not engage in such act again,” he pleaded.

The Defence Counsel, Ms B.E. Danjuma, in support of the allocutus by the convict, told the court that Mark, who had no previous conviction record in Nigeria was remorseful and repentant.

“Mark, is a young man who was cut up with bad company. He is just 21 years with a promising future. He regrets the consequences of his act.

“The convict has shown remorse and genuinely repented over the crime he has committed against the nation, by way of expressing genuine repentance he has restituted the proceed of crime which is the sum of 500 U.S dollar.

“The convict is a first time offender. We urge my Lord to tamper justice with mercy,” she pleaded.

The EFCC Counsel, M.M.Gwani, told the court that Mark sometimes in 2022 within the jurisdiction of the Court cheated.

Gwani said that the convict deceived while pretending to be Stella Coleman an American citizen working with an FBI agent.

He said that the convict cheated by inducing Arnold under the pretence to deliver to him 500 U.S Dollars which the convict used for his own personal use.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Penal Code Act Law of the Federation (Abuja), 1990 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Act.

He pleaded with the court that the instrument used for the crime be forfeited and the proceed retuned by to the complainant. (www.naija247news.com)

