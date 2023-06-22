Court jails 4 guards for diesel theft.

Abuja, June 22, 2023 .

A Grade 1 Area Court sitting at Kabusa, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced four security men to two years in prison for stealing 200 litres of diesel.

The police charged Habila Anbeyi, 24; Naruka Sababu, 19; Audu Ali, 29; and John Danladi, 30, with conspiracy and theft.

The defendants all worked for Falzal Security Company.

The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced each of the guards to six months’ imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to all the charges and begged for leniency.

The judge, however, gave them an option of N20,000 fine each, and warned him to desist from crime.

Sadiq also ordered them to pay N25,000 each as compensation to the company or get additional two months’ jail term in lieu.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Mr S. O. Osho, told the court that Mr Akaaza Samuel of Falzal Security Company, Wuse, Abuja, reported the case at the Asokoro Police Station, Abuja, on June 6.

Osho told the court that the guards conspired and stole 200 litres of diesel worth N 150,000 from the company and sold it to one person identified simply as Lawal.

According to Osho, the offences contravene Sections 97 and 289 of the Penal Code.(www.naija247news.com)