Burna Boy becomes first African artist to Hit 1 billion streams on Audiomack.

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made history as the first African artist to hit the one billion stream mark on the global streaming platform Audiomack.

The streaming giant announced this via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

In a post via Twitter, the streaming platform via their official page wrote: “Congratulations #burnaboy on becoming the first African artist to hit 1 billion audiomack streams! 🏆🔶🌍”

The ‘Last Last’ crooner achieved the feat with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years.

Burna Boy is also the most followed African musician on the platform, with over four million followers.(www.naija247news.com).