Beyonce donates £8,000 to Nigerian restaurant in North London

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American singer and Superstar Beyonce, has donated £8,000 to a Nigerian restaurant in North London almost on the verge of closure due.

Chuku’s, a Nigerian tapas restaurant in Tottenham run by brother and sister Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederik, was one of 10 winners to receive a grant from music superstar 41 this month.

They were one of the 10 winners to receive a grant from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, the Halo hitmaker’s foundation BeyGOOD.

The foundation had pledged to donate a share of $1 million (£806,000) to ten businesses in cities around the world and luckily for the Nigerians, they were on the top 10 list.

It opened shortly before the Covid pandemic began in 2020 and the owners said their restaurant had been “battered” by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis.

Luckily for the siblings, they have now been given an extra boost by Beyonce’s foundation, with the grant awarded during the Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon, created by BeyGOOD to ‘celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide’.

Chuku co-founder Emeka said of the win: ‘This grant couldn’t be more welcome. Chuku’s, like other restaurants that don’t have a financial reserve, has been battered by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis.

‘Every day, we’re fighting to stay open to make it to our fourth birthday.’’ he said.

‘’This money will make that fight a little easier and allow us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham’s High Road for the time being.’

While his sister Ifeyinwa added: ‘I still can’t quite believe that Beyoncé has backed our restaurant – it feels a bit surreal.(www.naija247news.com).