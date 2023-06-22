“Being a father changed me a lot” — Wizkid

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Grammy-award-winning artist, Wizkid Balogun opens up about his experience on how being a father changed him for the better.

In a recent interview in London with Shopsydoo, a popular UK-based Afrobeats podcaster, the singer discussed how becoming a father has transformed him both personally and artistically.

According to Wizkid, being a father infused his heart with an abundance of love, serving as a motivating force that propels him forward. He emphasized that this profound sense of love is what fuels his drive and determination.

Wizkid expressed that music is not just a career for him, but rather a way of life. He enthusiastically proclaimed that it spreads across every aspect of his existence, being something he “sleeps,” “eats,” and “breathes.”

In his words:

‘’I sleep, breathe, eat, sh*t music. I’m always trying to elevate my craft from my sound, my videos, my productions, everything to a whole new level,’’ he said.

‘’It [being a father] has changed me a lot. I am grown; lots of love in my heart, fuels me to keep going, that is the drive, the only drive to keep me going.

“My family, my kids, I just feel blessed to be their father, take care of them, God put me in that position, it is the biggest blessing in the world, being able to recreate.’’(www.naija247news.com).