Airtel Africa announces currency exchange rate for dividend payment

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Airtel Africa Plc has confirmed the default currency and options on currency election for the proposed final dividend and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the final dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the final dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds or Nigerian naira. The latest date to trade shares in order to be entitled to the dividend is, 21 June 2023.

The telecom giant declared a final dividend of 3.27 cents per ordinary share payable on 26 July 2023 to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 23 June 2023. The qualification date was 21 June 2023.

The following currency exchange rate will be applicable in the determination of the final dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the final dividend payment:

Exchange Rate:

1 USD = 680.2 Nigerian naira

1 USD = 0.7816 GB pounds

The exchange rate for the Nigerian naira or GB pounds amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the U.S. dollar available on 19 June 2023.

Arrangements for Shareholders that hold their shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE):

• Shareholders that hold their shares on the London Stock Exchange may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in GB pounds or U.S. dollars.

• Partial elections are not permissible.

• Holders electing to receive a dividend should specify a choice of currency by completing the Currency Election Form and return to Computershare Investor Services plc.

• Shareholders holding their shares on the LSE who do not indicate their currency of choice before 10 July 2023 will receive their dividends in U.S. dollars.

• The closing date for the dividend currency election to the Company’s Registrars Computershare Investor Services plc in the UK is 10 July 2023.

• Currency election forms can be obtained by contacting the Company’s Registrars, Computershare Investor Services plc, on the Company’s dedicated telephone line: +44 (0)370 7030027.

Arrangements for Shareholders that hold their shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX):

• Shareholders that hold their shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Nigerian naira or U.S. dollars.

• Partial elections are not permissible.

• Holders electing to receive a dividend in U.S. dollars should complete the Currency Election Form and return to Coronation Registrars Limited or email to eforms@coronationregistrars.com

• Shareholders holding their shares on the NSE who do not indicate their currency of choice before 10 July 2023 will receive their dividends in Nigerian naira.

• The closing date for the dividend currency election to the Company’s Registrars Coronation Registrars Limited in Nigeria is 10 July 2023.

• Currency election forms can found on the website of the Company's Registrar www.coronation.ng.