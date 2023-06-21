Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Arrives France For Two-Day Summit on New Global Financing Pact

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 21,2023.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu, according to a release issued Tuesday evening by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the plane touched down at 6.47pm local time.

President Tinubu will receive detailed briefs on Wednesday from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa, and other officials on Nigeria’s position on the Summit, and the scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

The President will participate in a two-day Summit from Thursday, June 22 to Friday, 23rd, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted, mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and economies struggling with the effects of Covid-19 and energy.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

ABU partners University of West Scotland to establish joint degree in Agriculture

June 21, 2023.
June 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria...

BUA Foods pledges price stability, supports local rice farmers

June 21, 2023.
June 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BUA Foods has informed distributors of...

Tinubu Approves Return Of NEMA, Hajj Commission To Vice President's Office

June 21,2023.
June 21,2023. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has approved the return...

Naira Strengthens by 1.8% at Investors and Exporters Window

June 21, 2023.
June 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira showed resilience on Tuesday...

