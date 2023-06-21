Tinubu Arrives France For Two-Day Summit on New Global Financing Pact

June 21,2023.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu, according to a release issued Tuesday evening by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the plane touched down at 6.47pm local time.

President Tinubu will receive detailed briefs on Wednesday from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa, and other officials on Nigeria’s position on the Summit, and the scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

The President will participate in a two-day Summit from Thursday, June 22 to Friday, 23rd, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted, mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and economies struggling with the effects of Covid-19 and energy.(www.naija247news.com)