Tinubu Approves Return Of NEMA, Hajj Commission To Vice President’s Office

June 21,2023.

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

Prior to now, NEMA was under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development while NAHCON fell within the purview of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Director of Information in the office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, the President also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his duties.