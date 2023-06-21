Menu
Political parties

PDP candidate, Anyanwu, in unholy alliance with Okorocha to return University, other loots, says Imo Govt.

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Imo State Government, Tuesday, declared that it has information on a secret agreement between the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and former Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to return all seized and looted assets to Okorocha, and stop further implementation of the White paper, should PDP win the governorship election.

In return, Okorocha will bankroll the election of Anyanwu, who is said to be desperately in need of cash to fund his election, the government added.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, he listed some of the seized looted assets to include the KO Mbadiwe University, Ogboko and the Palm Garden Estate in Owerri.

“Government has intelligence that the two desperate politicians have entered into an unholy alliance to short-change Imo people in the unlikely event that PDP wins the upcoming election,” Emelumba said.

He said part of the agreement is that Senator Anyanwu ( Samdaddy) will reverse and stop the implementation of the White paper which indicted the former governor of siphoning billions of naira through phoney contracts, including returning the KO Mbadiwe University to him.

Emelumba disclosed that in exchange, Okorocha will fund the election of Anyanwu, including handing over his political structure to the PDP candidate.

” It is not as if Senator Samuel Anyanwu can ever win the election but it is necessary to inform Imo people for them to take note of their enemies who wish to ruin the State for them by returning them to Egypt,” Emelumba submitted.

He added: “Of course it is clear that what this means is to encourage further looting of the commonwealth of Imo people in the unlikely event of a Sen Samuel Anyanwu government.”

Emelumba decried what he described as the desperation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu “even when the PDP house is collapsing on him with the exodus of thousands of people from the Party.”

The Commissioner wondered the kind of leader that will support the return of seized looted assets from someone who ruined the economy of the State.

He further disclosed that the birthday Party held by Anyanwu recently and attended by Okorocha was used as a testing ground for the implementation of the agreement.

“They have perfected the agreement before that day, and that was why Okorocha promised to call a meeting for him (Samdaddy), at the event. Imo people should watch out,” he cautioned.

He however urged Imo people to reject such characters in the upcoming election and support Governor Uzodimma who has vowed to ensure that all looted Imo property are recovered.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

