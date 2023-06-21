Menu
“No One Has Ever Broken My Heart” – Simi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian Singer, Simisola Kosoko also known as Simi has stated that she has never suffered heartbreak.

Simi said this during an interview with reality star, Tacha, on Cool FM, Lagos.

She explained that her latest heartbreak song, ‘Stranger’ was not inspired by a personal experience.

The mother of one, however, noted that she is a champion for those who have suffered heartbreaks.

Simi said:

“I don’t think I have ever been heartbroken. I don’t know, that song [‘Stranger’] came to me very easily. I guess, maybe I’m just a champion for people that have taken breakfasts [heartbroken] severally [laughs].

“I’m here for them. I mean, somebody has to be. And I remembered that I was thinking; I like love a lot, I think about love a lot. And I felt like one angle that I probably haven’t explored like that is… You know, like you are in a relationship, they have not given you breakfast yet but you just feel like you’ve changed so much and you are doing things, accepting things, or adapting to things that normally you would never would. And then one day, you look at yourself in the mirror, and you are like, I don’t know that person.

“I feel like that was the perspective that would be nice to sing about or write about. That is going on in my feelings as well. And I feel like people would be able to relate with it, especially people that are currently going through a heartbreak.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

