NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Strengthens by 1.8% at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 21, 2023.

The Naira showed resilience on Tuesday in the official market despite coming under intense FX demand pressure as investors begin to have confidence in the last forex policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During the session, the Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment by 1.8 per cent or N13.77 to trade at N756.61/$1 versus the preceding session’s N770.38/$1.

Naija247news reports that the value of FX transactions recorded yesterday increased by 72.3 per cent or $56.44 million to $134.47 million from the $78.03 million achieved a day earlier.

Also, in the black market, the Naira gained N9 against the Dollar during the session to settle at N760/$1, in contrast to Monday’s exchange rate of N769/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

