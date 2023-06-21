Menu
“Michael Jackson’s glory is not as great as mine”Portable brags.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 21, 2023.



Portable, an award-winning street performer, has been compared to late American singer Michael Jackson.

The fast-rising musician had gathered a large throng who surrounded him and sang his accolades in clips broadcast on his Instagram page.

The footage showed Portable driving down the road when a large mob encircled him, applauding the artist.

Portable threw some money to the throng, who screamed in delight and scrambled for the money.

Some members of the audience had gone so far as to stop the singer’s automobile, demanding that he pay his respects.

“Michael Jackson’s glory isn’t as great as mine”, he said in the video.

This isn’t the first time, Portable has compared himself to other great singers.(www.naija247news.com).





