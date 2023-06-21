Man hangs himself on mango tree after killing his wife

June 21, 2023.

A man identified as Kirwa Kipngetich was found dangling on a mango tree in Cheberen, Mogotio, Baringo county of Kenya after reportedly killing his wife.

His corpse was found by a neighbour who had gone to tend his farm at around 9 am on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Cheberen chief Sammy Kandie revealed that the deceased who killed his wife the night before, fled from an irate crowd and dashed into a nearby bush. He reportedly stabbed his wife Leolinda Jeruto, who is a JSS teacher at Tian primary school, Cheberen, Mogotio, to death with a knife.

A neighbour told a local publication that she heard a thud and when she rushed to check, she saw Kipngetich coming out from the house with a blood-stained knife before he dashed into the bush.

She said;

“We suspect that domestic differences could have caused the dreadful ordeal. The duo had two children and had been having issues that kept them estranged for a while.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had been estranged after domestic differences but the husband could not take it making him bitter. It is also believed that after their differences, Kipngetich took the two children to his custody leaving his wife alone.

Kipngetich reportedly used his belt to hang himself on the mango tree.

Officers from Emining processed the scene and recovered blood stained knife believed to be used in the murder. They moved the man’s body to Eldama Ravine morgue where the body of his wife is already awaiting postmortem.(www.naija247news.com).