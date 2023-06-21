Menu
Lagos Police arrest Robbery suspect 3 days after leaving prison

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 21, 2023.

A suspected traffic robber simply identified as Kingsley has been rearrested by the Lagos state police command three days after he was released from Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested along with six others while allegedly robbing travelers who were held in the chaotic traffic at Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

Confirming his arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said investigations revealed that the suspect hooked up with his previous gang members at the white sand area of Ijora-Badia immediately after he was freed . Hundeyin said the suspects were robbing passengers in vehicles during the peak traffic period on Saturday.

He said the Ijora Badia Police Division carried out the operation during serious traffic hours at different locations in Ijora/Apapa axis on Saturday at about 9.30 pm.

“A well-coordinated operation by the patrol teams of the Ijora Badia Police Division led to the arrest of the suspects at different locations on the Total Bridge, along the Apapa, and Ijora Badia areas. One of the suspects, simply identified as Kingsley (43) was released from Ikoyi Correctional Facility three days before his arrest. Other suspects are between the ages 19 and 25. They were allegedly robbing motorists.”he said.

Hundeyin said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.(www.naija247news.com).

