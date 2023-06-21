Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors gain N52bn as stock market inches up by 0.16%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market on Tuesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.16% to close at 59,110.02 points from the previous close of 59,014.85 points.

Investors gained N52 billion as Market Capitalisation grew by 0.16% to close at N32.186 trillion from the previous close of N32.134 trillion.

An aggregate of 588.9 million units of shares were traded in 8,272 deals, valued at N8.96 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 50 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

SKY Aviation, Academy Press, CHAMS and Guinea Insurance led other gainers with 10% growth each.

Learn Africa, Unity Bank and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.92%, 9.82% and 9.80% respectively.

Percentage Losers

C & I Leasing led other price decliners as it shed 10.10% of its share price to close at N4.05 from the previous close of N4.50.

Cornerstone Insurance, NSLTECH and VERITAS KAPITAL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.82%, 8.70% and 8.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 65 million units of its shares in 494 deals, valued at N2.1 billion.

UBA traded about 78.5 million units of its shares in 438 deals, valued at N907 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 33.7 million units of its shares in 410 deals, valued at N466.6 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
