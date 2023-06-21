Menu
Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Children Of Overseas Returnee In Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 21, 2023.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the wife and two children of an overseas returnee, Sikiru Abiola, in Kwara State.

The incident occurred in Okanle-Fajeromi community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, around 11:00 pm on Monday, June 19, 2023.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community located near Idofian while villagers were asleep and kidnapped the mother and her sons.

It was learnt that Sikiru Abiola returned to the community from overseas about three years to practice farming.

The Olugbense of Okanle who is the Bale (community head), Alhaji Abdulfatai Olasunkanmi, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen arrived at the community at midnight when the villagers were already asleep and invaded the house of Alhaji Sikiru and kidnapped the victims.

He said the vigilantes in the town responded to the alarm raised by Alhaji Sikiru Abiola.

“One of the vigilantes was shot in the leg during a gun duel with the kidnappers and had since been rushed to the hospital. But one of the abducted members of the family was rescued,” he said.

Spokesman for the Kwara Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident Wednesday evening.

“The matter was reported today (Wednesday) and operatives in collaboration with other security agencies have been deployed to comb the bush,” the PPRO stated.

Till now, the abducted people have not been rescued from the kidnappers but our men are on their trails and we hope that they will be rescued,” Okasanmi added. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

