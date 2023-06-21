Menu
EFCC warns skit makers, movie producers over unauthorized use of EFCC Jackets and symbols

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned skit makers and movie producers over unauthorized use of EFCC Jackets and symbols.

In a statement released, the commission said anyone found acting contrary to this directive “shall be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly.”

Read the statement below…

‘’The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the activities of content creators, movies and skit producers who use EFCC-branded Jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements without authorization.

The Commission wishes to notify the public that the use of the EFCC brand in movies without authorization is illegal.

While the Commission appreciate the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorization, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the Commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

Anyone found acting contrary to this advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

