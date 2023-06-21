Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from ASCAP

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Music industry organization ASCAP is giving Dr. Dre its inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award.

The rapper and producer will be shown some California love during the Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on June 22 in his hometown of Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop,” ASCAP chairman and president Paul Williams said in a statement.

The hit-maker “continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognize him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of hip-hop,” Williams added.

The award is intended for those who have made an “indelible impact” on hip-hop.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has produced hits as a solo performer, for his former group N.W.A., and for artists including Eminem, Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar and many others. He started Aftermath Entertainment, an Interscope Records imprint, that puts out Eminem, Lamar and Anderson .Paak’s albums. He also founded electronics company Beats, primarily known for its headphones, which was sold to Apple for $3 billion.

As a member of N.W.A., he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. His landmark solo debut, “The Chronic,” is part of the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

He won an Emmy for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in 2022, which he performed along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

The announcement of his Hip-Hop Icon Award comes about a month after Oakland, California, revealed it was renaming a street after Dr. Dre’s contemporary and occasional collaborator Tupac Shakur.

Previous article
Ending Nigeria’s fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk
Next article
We are joining APC because of Uzodimma, declare Imo former PDP executives
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Five Persons Inside The Titanic Submarine Have Been Confirmed Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Titanic submarine missing in the...

FirstBank wins Financial institution of the year at The Afrexim bank pan-African business and devt awards

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
• The award was bestowed on FirstBank in recognition...

Xi Jinping’s Contradictory Choices for China’s Future

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
At the 20th National Party Congress, Xi Jinping –...

War In Ukraine: Putin Can’t Win — But the US Can Lose

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Russia’s latest atrocity – the destruction of the Kakhovka...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Five Persons Inside The Titanic Submarine Have Been Confirmed Dead

Africa 0
June 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Titanic submarine missing in the...

FirstBank wins Financial institution of the year at The Afrexim bank pan-African business and devt awards

Banks & Finance 0
• The award was bestowed on FirstBank in recognition...

Xi Jinping’s Contradictory Choices for China’s Future

Globalism 0
At the 20th National Party Congress, Xi Jinping –...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights