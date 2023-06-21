Days After Meeting Tinubu, Asari Dokubu Brandishes Guns, Casts Ethnic Slur On Igbos About How His Father Sold Them As Slaves

June 21,2023.

Dokubo, who made the boastful and ethnic slur video after his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu, in Aso Rock Villa, said that if not for the intervention of the British government, he would have been selling Igbos into slavery.

The ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, is seen brandishing guns suspected to be AK-47s in a viral video and boasting of how his father sold Igbos (people of the Southeast region of Nigeria) into slavery and how he can kill all of them.

Dokubo’s ethnic slur and threat against Igbos was a reaction to statements made by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and lawyers for the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, condemning his (Dokubo) call for the continued detention of their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian government.

In the video seen by SaharaReporters on the internet, Dokubo said, “You opened, you take your leprosy hand to write. You don’t have respect for the people who bought your father.

“Is it every Kalabari man that is a Kalabari man? Do you know your roots, that you talk to me? You don’t know that people own this Calabari.

“You are law-abiding. Igbos I don’t know them. I don’t know where they come from because I know that if not for Britain’s intervention, I will still be selling them the way my father sold them.

Now look at you people in Igboland, look at how you are dying woto woto woto woto woto, you are talking. You will do video to sell that Alhaji has run away.”

Brandishing his guns, Dokubo who spoke in Pidgin English said, “Do you see me, I don’t run. Your heads are not correct. It is like you people are looking for who will finish you all. Look for you people everywhere and finish you all. You can see me.”(www.naija247news.com)