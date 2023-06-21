Building Collapse Kills 15-Year-Old In Niger

June 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 15- year-old boy identified simply as Sallah has been killed when a storey building marked for demolition collapsed in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The incident occurred along Shiroro Road on Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023.

According to newsmen, the staircase of the building fell on the boy’s head.

Sallah, a student of an Islamic School in the area, was said to be resting with two of his friends when the incident happened and he died instantly while one of his friends sustained injuries.

One of the residents, Jabir Ayuba, told the publication that the building which had been under construction for the past one year lacked standard specifications.

“We have been concerned since the beginning of construction of this storey building. The boy that was killed was with us this morning; he even told us that he wanted to buy a recharge card to call his mum at the village. He’s our neighbour. He was sitting here with two of his friends when the staircase of the building collapsed on his head and he died instantly.

Niger State Urban Development Board had already marked the building for demolition before it collapsed. (www.naija247news.com).