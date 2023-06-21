ABU partners University of West Scotland to establish joint degree in Agriculture

June 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria has joined forces with the University of West of Scotland to establish the African Agricultural Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (AAKTP), which is aimed at improving food security and promoting economic growth.

This was confirmed by the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate at ABU, Malam Auwal Umar, who confirmed the collaboration in a statement released in Zaria.

Prof. Kabiru Bala, the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, played a key role in establishing the collaboration with the UK university.

He represented ABU during the meeting on the collaboration and partnership between the two institutions, held at the University of the West of Scotland in the United Kingdom.

The discussions for this collaboration were facilitated by the African Forum in Scotland, with the involvement of Dr Festus Ogunmola, the Director of the Centre for Policy Research and Development in Glasgow.