“Why I built multi-million naira studio in OAU” – 2baba

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2baba, has disclosed why he built a multi-million naira music studio at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The musician, during a breakfast chat organised by The 2baba Foundation in Lagos State, explained that he built the studio to reciprocate the kind gesture extended to him by the university.

He said: “I built the multi-million [naira] music studio in OAU because I was given an honorary degree as a Fellow of the School of Music of the university.

“That was a huge honour for me, and I promised them I was going to build a standard music studio for the school, which I did.

“My aim is to give the students a standard space for creativity, and I hope the next generation of superstars will generate from there. Also, my next album will be packaged in that studio.”. (www.naija247news.com).

