Tonto Dikeh finally responds to Yvonne Nelson’s allegation of sleeping with Iyanya

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally broken her silence after being accused of having an affair with popular singer, Iyanya.

Recall how Yvonne Nelson recently generated excitement with her book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” by dedicating a chapter to detailing her relationship with Iyanya and how the artist cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh maintained an unusually quiet attitude despite the heat.

However, controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus decided to criticize Yvonne Nelson and call her claims false.

According to Stella, Yvonne Nelson was looking for a way to revive her sleeping career by publishing made-up stories.

In her words:

“Dear Yvonne…

“Your book is a lie from the pit of hell!

There was never a time that TONTO dated Iyanya like you claimed in that figment of imagination you call a book.

It’s been a long time and it’s a pity you targeted Naija celebs in your book but hey we all know doing what you have done is the fastest way to relaunch a sleeping career.

TONTO nah drama queen so u r banking on her response so that your book go sell out? I pray she ignores u totally and I pity those buying that compilation of fabricated lies.

Since you decided to go down memory lane, I hope say u include for the book say nah your ex friend husband u pass back go born pikin for? I hope say u add am and explain for the book why you thief the man even though say Una don scatter..

You Dey talk about cheating but forget say u sef cheat on the guy..

Once again I say it with my full chest that TONTO and Iyanya were just friendly and did not date but if you insist make u show us photo of dem two for bed Dey nack cos u must hold evidence for hand before u go print nonsense Dey sell….

I did my investigation years back after the twitter brouhaha and I am doing this to set the records correct. Abeg, Don’t export your lies from Ghana into naija please!

Iyanya please don’t bother with another response na traffic to sell book she Dey find!

God abeg!.”

Reacting, Tonto Dikeh simply liked the post.(www.naija247news.com).

