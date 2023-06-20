Menu
Religion

They change destinies of children – Pastor David Ibiyeomie reveals why he hates white garment churches.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 20,2023.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie has revealed why he hates white garment churches.

During a recent sermon, the Salvation Ministries founder stated that people will never like such churches if they know what they do. He alleged that they aid those who attack children when they can’t get through to their parents.

According to Ibiyeomie, leaders of white garment churches change destinies of children through demonic psalms and other rituals, which is why some children start doing things they never did before.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

