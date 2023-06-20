They change destinies of children – Pastor David Ibiyeomie reveals why he hates white garment churches.

June 20,2023.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie has revealed why he hates white garment churches.

During a recent sermon, the Salvation Ministries founder stated that people will never like such churches if they know what they do. He alleged that they aid those who attack children when they can’t get through to their parents.

According to Ibiyeomie, leaders of white garment churches change destinies of children through demonic psalms and other rituals, which is why some children start doing things they never did before.(www.naija247news.com)