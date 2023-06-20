Menu
President Tinubu departs for France to attend Financial Pact Summit

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 20,2023.

President Bola Tinubu this morning June 20, departed for France where he will be joining world leaders in Paris, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Tinubu took a helicopter from the Presidential Villa to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where he was received by state governors, government officials, and military personnel.

In a statement issued on Monday by Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, the President will attend the two-day Summit on June 22 and 23, which will explore opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries dealing with difficult short-term financial challenges, specifically the most indebted.

It goes on to state that President Tinubu and other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts, and economists will take a more comprehensive approach to the recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising poverty, with the goal of providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The President will return on Saturday, June 24, accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council along with other government officials.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

