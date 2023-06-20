Menu
Peter Obi Will Spend Eight Years Trying To Recover His Mandate – Akpororo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 20, 2023.

Nigerian comedian, Bowoto Jephta, popularly known as Akpororo, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, will spend eight years to recover his ‘stolen mandate’ from Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Candidate, (APC) at the 2023 general elections.

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu winner of the presidential elections with 8,794,726 votes, while Obi who came third with 6,101,533 votes.

The former Anambra State Governor, however, rejected the results and headed to court to challenge and reclaim his ‘stolen mandate.’

Speaking about the on-going electoral tribunal in a recent show, Akpororo said that the LP candidate will likely spend the next eight years going to court to retrieve his stolen mandate.

Speaking in Pidgin, Akpororo said, “Peter Obi still dey go court abi? no worry, that court na eight years him go spend.”(www.naija247news.com).

