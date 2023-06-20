NIMASA, Nigerian Navy deepen collaboration for seafarers certification.

Lagos, June 20, 2023.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reiterated its commitment to issuing appropriate certification to qualified men of the Nigerian Navy who underwent requisite trainings at the Nigerian Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC).

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, signed by Mr Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA.

Jamoh said this when a delegation from NAVTRAC led by the Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, paid a working visit to the agency.

He noted the need for collaboration to enhance capacity development and professionalism in line with global best practices.

Jamoh urged NAVTRAC to closely identify gaps to ensure training and the curriculum of the Naval training command was in line with the curricula of international training institutes for maritime professionals.

He noted that it would be with particular reference to the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).

“There is need for both the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA to keep collaborating for the good of the nation and their quest to sustain successes in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

Commenting, Nwatu, assured the DG of the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to developing the capacity of its personnel along professional lines.

He noted that this would ultimately lead to enhanced productivity in the Navy.