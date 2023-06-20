Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

NIMASA, Nigerian Navy deepen collaboration for seafarers certification.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, June 20, 2023.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reiterated its commitment to issuing appropriate certification to qualified men of the Nigerian Navy who underwent requisite trainings at the Nigerian Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC).

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, signed by Mr Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA.

Jamoh said this when a delegation from NAVTRAC led by the Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, paid a working visit to the agency.

He noted the need for collaboration to enhance capacity development and professionalism in line with global best practices.

Jamoh urged NAVTRAC to closely identify gaps to ensure training and the curriculum of the Naval training command was in line with the curricula of international training institutes for maritime professionals.

He noted that it would be with particular reference to the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).

“There is need for both the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA to keep collaborating for the good of the nation and their quest to sustain successes in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

Commenting, Nwatu, assured the DG of the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to developing the capacity of its personnel along professional lines.

He noted that this would ultimately lead to enhanced productivity in the Navy. (www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Woman Gives Birth On Board Lagos To Netherlands Flight
Next article
VP Kashim Shettima decorates new Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from ASCAP

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Music industry organization ASCAP is giving Dr. Dre its...

Ending Nigeria’s fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk

News Wire -
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — As soon as Bridget Mosanya...

Naira Converges N756.61/$1 at Official, Parallel Rates as Tinubu Administration Eyes Liberal Reforms

Peters Anene, News Editor -
The naira’s official and parallel rates converged on Tuesday...

Inflation surges Nigeria’s trade Associations sets eight-week timeline to agree minimum wage with unions

Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, June 20 - Nigeria's main labour unions and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from ASCAP

Lifestyle News 0
Music industry organization ASCAP is giving Dr. Dre its...

Ending Nigeria’s fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — As soon as Bridget Mosanya...

Naira Converges N756.61/$1 at Official, Parallel Rates as Tinubu Administration Eyes Liberal Reforms

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
The naira’s official and parallel rates converged on Tuesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights