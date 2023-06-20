Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Inflation surges Nigeria’s trade Associations sets eight-week timeline to agree minimum wage with unions

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

ABUJA, June 20 – Nigeria’s main labour unions and the government on Monday set an eight-week timeline to finalise an agreement to raise the minimum wage to help cushion the impact of high fuel prices after the removal of a popular but costly petrol subsidy.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had threatened to strike after fuel prices tripled following President Bola Tinubu’s decision to scrap the subsidy.

Talks with the unions are one of the first challenges the new administration faces as it pushes forward with a raft of economic reforms.

The parties agreed to set up work groups whose terms of reference will be agreed later on Tuesday with some expected to start submitting their reports next week.

“Both parties went through the list (of demands) and we ticked off the viable ones which are now broken into three categories; those that can be given immediate attention, those that can be achieved in the medium term, and long term,” said Dele Alake, a spokesman for the president, said.

TUC President Festus Osifo said the process would be completed in eight weeks.

“Everything must be rolled out within that time, (it is) not something that we are going to leave endlessly,” he said.

The parties will reconvene on June 26.

Tinubu, who took office last month, is embarking on Nigeria’s biggest reforms in decades, seeking to tackle low growth, high debt burden, rising inflation and mounting insecurity in Africa’s largest economy.

In 2012, a wave of strikes and protests ensued when the government tried to end the subsidy, with authorities eventually backtracking. Tinubu, then in the opposition, was among those who opposed the measure.

Previous article
“Why I built multi-million naira studio in OAU” – 2baba
Next article
Naira Converges N756.61/$1 at Official, Parallel Rates as Tinubu Administration Eyes Liberal Reforms
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Five Persons Inside The Titanic Submarine Have Been Confirmed Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Titanic submarine missing in the...

FirstBank wins Financial institution of the year at The Afrexim bank pan-African business and devt awards

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
• The award was bestowed on FirstBank in recognition...

Xi Jinping’s Contradictory Choices for China’s Future

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
At the 20th National Party Congress, Xi Jinping –...

War In Ukraine: Putin Can’t Win — But the US Can Lose

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Russia’s latest atrocity – the destruction of the Kakhovka...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Five Persons Inside The Titanic Submarine Have Been Confirmed Dead

Africa 0
June 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Titanic submarine missing in the...

FirstBank wins Financial institution of the year at The Afrexim bank pan-African business and devt awards

Banks & Finance 0
• The award was bestowed on FirstBank in recognition...

Xi Jinping’s Contradictory Choices for China’s Future

Globalism 0
At the 20th National Party Congress, Xi Jinping –...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights