Account For N1.4billion Campaign Funds Before Defecting To APC – Imo PDP Warns Executives

June 20,2023.

Seven members of the Imo State PDP Working Committee (SWC) had resigned from their various positions and dumped the party.

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has asked seven members of the executives of the party who recently resigned after they were indicted by a committee report, on the alleged mismanagement of the 2023 Presidential campaign fund of over alleged N1.4billion to account for the funds.

The officials announced their resignation in a statement they jointly signed, on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

However, the party’s financial secretary, Bede Ejimmadu, in a statement jointly signed alongside other party executives, in Owerri on Monday night said they were trying to run away from probe.

He said, “They are just trying to run away from being indicted but that will not save them. The report will soon be completed and made known to the public.

“Among the issue is the over N1.4 billion campaign fund sent to Imo state during the presidential campaign in the state. The money has remained unaccounted for, a committee was set up and investigating the way the monies coming into the party were spent and before you know it, they resigned their positions in the party.

“I want to say this; my office as the financial secretary, did not receive any money because some people who felt they are bigger than the party usurped my position and they misappropriated party funds.”

He further said: “The seven members of the party took their overdue stay in the party and exited. Their exit is not a concern of the party.

“It is the legitimate right they have left. It is not the first time. The option left is to find capable hands to replace them. The issue is the undercurrent that we have witnessed. Even the monies budgeted for the presidential election was diverted. They left when the party committee was about to submit its report.

“On the issue of accountability; we are talking about the state secretary, state treasurer and the state deputy chairman. They left because of fear of indictment.”(www.naija247news.com)