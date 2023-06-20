Menu
62-year-old man docked for allegedly assaulting neighbour

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, June 20, 2023.

A 62-year-old man, Godwin Chikeme, was docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting his neighbour.

The police charged Chikeme of EFAB Estate, FCT Abuja with criminal trespass, assault and criminal intimidation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku said on June 17 at about 11:50 a.m., retired Air Commodore, Jonthan Oseahon, of EFAB Estate, Life Camp Abuja, reported the matter in Life Camp Police Station.

Nwafoaku alleged that, on the said date at about 5 p.m., the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s residence, threw sticks and stones him and assaulted him over an abandoned vehicle parked in front of his house by the complainant.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 45, 348 and 268 of the Penal Code Law.

Charity Nwosu, counsel to the defendant, made an oral bail application, citing Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 158 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

She assured that the defendant would not jump bail, if granted.

Nwafoaku, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a Bank Verification Number (BVN) print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the matter until July 20, for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)

