2 neighbours docked for allegedly fighting in public

New Karu (Nasarawa State), June, 20, 2023

The police on Tuesday arraigned two neighbours, Mercy Amos and Godslove Samuel in a Chief Magistrates’ Upper Court, New Karu, Nasarawa State for allegedly fighting in public and calling themselves names.

The defendants, who are neighbours are charged with inciting disturbance and defamation of character.

They, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Christian Michael , told the court that the women committed the offence on June 2.

According to him, the defendants are in the habit of qurelling in the compound and exchanging unpleasant words.

The prosecutor, said the offence contravened sections 114 and 392 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Malam Abdulsalam Abubakar, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum each.

He emphasised that the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the case until July 3 for hearing (www.naija247news.com)