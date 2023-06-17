Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” certified GOLD in United Kingdom

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wizkid’s album titled “Made in Lagos” has been certified GOLD in the UK for sales of 100,000+ units.

The World Music Awards confirmed the development on Friday.

The album is the fourth studio album by the Nigerian star.

It was released on 30 October 2020 by Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records.

The album features guest appearances from Burna Boy, Skepta, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, Projexx, Tems, Damian Marley, Terri and was executive produced by P2J.

The deluxe edition was released on 27 August 2021. It features additional guest appearances from Buju and Justin Bieber.

In support of the album, Wizkid embarked on the Made in Lagos Tour. The album received a nomination at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album.

‘Made In Lagos’ was also certified gold in United States of America on August 25, 2022, after selling over 500,000 copies in the United States, making him the first African artiste to ever achieve such a feat.

Although the award-winning album, released October 29, 2020, is the first certified gold, a number of African artistes have had their singles certified gold by the RIAA.