Sylvester Madu shows off his business empire, slams critics

June 17, 2023.

Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu popularly known as Sina Rambo has broken his silence following a viral video of him selling goods in a public market.

The actor, who caused a stir online after being spotted selling second-hand clothes, known as Okrika, in Enugu, took to Instagram Live to address the negative reactions.

He showcased his business empire, which includes shoes, laptops, and more, and slammed his critics for their hateful comments.

He expressed that he was hustling to pay his bills and criticized those who failed to appreciate his hard work.

“They don dey craze bad market don catch them. That thing that they think is news, let me make it news by myself. Very foolish people, person dey do his hustle instead of you to appreciate am, u are writing rubbish”. He said.

In a previous social media post, Sylvester Madu shared his experience of borrowing money to buy a Blackberry phone, urging Nigerians, especially the youth, to prioritize what truly matters in life. (www.naija247news.com).

