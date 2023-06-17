Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Nigerian fans criticize Grammy organisers for describing Wizkid as ‘up-and-coming artist’

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Recording Academy, organisers of Grammy Awards, has come under heavy criticism on social media for referring to Nigerian afrobeat superstar, Wizkid as an “up-and-coming artist”.

The American award organisers had written Wizkid’s name under a post that read: “Who is an up-and-coming Black artist everyone should have on their radar?” shared via their Instastory.

This didn’t sit well with some Nigerians, especially Wizkid’s fans who considered it demeaning given the singer’s status as one of the most successful music artists in Africa.

Here is Naija247news compilation of some of the reactions:

@heisdio25: “Forget stanship this is actually disrespectful considering Wizkid is a top three afrobeats artiste.”

@esportpridee1: “Wiz kid up and coming ke? Is Grammy mad?”

@oxfybi: “Wizkid isn’t up-and-coming, tf?”(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
“Learn to communicate without speaking Yoruba” — Destiny Etiko
Next article
Kaduna Lawmaker Dies 3 Days After Inauguration
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kaduna Lawmaker Dies 3 Days After Inauguration

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Member-elect for Chikun State constituency...

“Learn to communicate without speaking Yoruba” — Destiny Etiko

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko pleads to...

ISIS linked militants kill 25 in late night attack on Ugandan school

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Militants linked to Islamic State have...

Sylvester Madu shows off his business empire, slams critics

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu popularly known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kaduna Lawmaker Dies 3 Days After Inauguration

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Member-elect for Chikun State constituency...

“Learn to communicate without speaking Yoruba” — Destiny Etiko

Entertainment 0
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko pleads to...

ISIS linked militants kill 25 in late night attack on Ugandan school

Regions 0
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Militants linked to Islamic State have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights