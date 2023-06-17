“Learn to communicate without speaking Yoruba” — Destiny Etiko

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko pleads to her colleagues in the Yoruba film industry and their fans urging them to embrace the Nigerian lingua franca.

In a video circulating social media, the actress, who is of Igbo descent, expressed observation amongst many of her colleagues who solely rely on their native dialect for communication, resulting in significant communication barriers.

Destiny Etiko cited the same issue when following up on comments and threads of Yoruba speakers who would rather communicate in their dialect than carry everyone along.

In her appeal, she encouraged them to learn how to effectively communicate in either English or a simplified version of the language called broken English.

“I just don’t know why whenever you are speaking to Yoruba people, they will always want to speak Yoruba. Ehhhhh I don’t understand even on blogs. You all will be speaking Yoruba like everyone is Yoruba. You guys should try and speak English or broken,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).