Kaduna Lawmaker Dies 3 Days After Inauguration

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Member-elect for Chikun State constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Madami Garba Madami, is dead, three days after his colleagues were inaugurated.

He died Saturday morning of an undisclosed illness at a Kaduna hospital.

Although the lawmaker-elect received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the general election but he was unable to attend the inauguration of the State Assembly on June 13, 2023 due to the illness that eventually claimed his life.

Sympathizers, who visited his Barnawa family house, described his death as painful and unfortunate. They prayed God to repose his soul.

The late Madami was a one-time chairman of Chikun local government council and a former Commissioner in the State before contesting and defeating an incumbent lawmaker of the Chikun constituency in the March 18, 2023 State Assembly elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A major stakeholder in the politics of the Iocal government who represented Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of the State in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Umar Yakubu Barde, and a former member of the State House Assembly, who represented Chikun constituency, Hon. Ishaku Chawaza, have both mourned the death of the lawmaker-elect, describing his demise as painful.

According to the duo, “the late Madami will be greatly missed, he is a gentleman and a loyal party man to the core, we pray that God will repose his soul and grant us all the fortitude to bear his death.”

Details of his burial were unknown as at press time but feelers indicated that he might be buried in a matter of days to come.(www.naija247news.com).