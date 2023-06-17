Menu
Search
Subscribe
Environment

Lagos Govt Begins Demolition Of Alaba International Market Buildings

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

On Friday, the Lagos condition Government’s Building Control Agency, LASBCA, identified at least 17 buildings in Alaba International Market, Ojo Local Government Area, as being in an advanced condition of distress and in need of immediate removal.

Gbolahan Oki, the LASBCA’s General Manager, said this after agency representatives marked the buildings for ultimate demolition on Friday.

The state administration responded quickly, stating that the identified buildings would be removed soon in order to prevent them from collapsing on inhabitants and reduce the number of damaged structures throughout the city.

Indications emerged that the state government had earlier concluded plans to demolish the buildings before Monday, June 19.

Some of the shopping plazas marked for demolition by LASBCA include; G80 Alaba Rago Road, Good Season Shopping Complex, the building on 840 Ojo Igbede and the structure behind Oba Oseni Plaza, among others.

According to Oki, the buildings were identified and marked for demolition several days after the state government identified locations of over 340 distressed buildings across the metropolis to be demolished in order to prevent loss of lives and property in the state.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
EFCC Detains AMCON Official Over N120bn Fraud In Arik Air
Next article
Name Military Officers Involved In Oil Theft – Navy Dares Asari Dokubo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kourtney Kardashian surprises husband Travis Barker by announcing she’s pregnant during his concert in LA

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant...

“I am now a native doctor” – Actor McSmith Ochendo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor, Mcsmith Ochendo, has...

Living Conditions Now Tough For Benin Republic Citizens Over Fuel Subsidy Removal In Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 17,2023. Since Nigeria’s new president Bola Ahmed Tinubu abruptly...

About 16,000 Infants In Bayelsa Die From Oil Spills In One Month – Ijaw Stakeholders Demand Action On Panel Report

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 17,2023. At a joint press conference held at the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kourtney Kardashian surprises husband Travis Barker by announcing she’s pregnant during his concert in LA

Entertainment 0
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant...

“I am now a native doctor” – Actor McSmith Ochendo

Entertainment 0
June 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor, Mcsmith Ochendo, has...

Living Conditions Now Tough For Benin Republic Citizens Over Fuel Subsidy Removal In Nigeria

Big Oil 0
June 17,2023. Since Nigeria’s new president Bola Ahmed Tinubu abruptly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights