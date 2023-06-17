Lagos Govt Begins Demolition Of Alaba International Market Buildings

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

On Friday, the Lagos condition Government’s Building Control Agency, LASBCA, identified at least 17 buildings in Alaba International Market, Ojo Local Government Area, as being in an advanced condition of distress and in need of immediate removal.

Gbolahan Oki, the LASBCA’s General Manager, said this after agency representatives marked the buildings for ultimate demolition on Friday.

The state administration responded quickly, stating that the identified buildings would be removed soon in order to prevent them from collapsing on inhabitants and reduce the number of damaged structures throughout the city.

Indications emerged that the state government had earlier concluded plans to demolish the buildings before Monday, June 19.

Some of the shopping plazas marked for demolition by LASBCA include; G80 Alaba Rago Road, Good Season Shopping Complex, the building on 840 Ojo Igbede and the structure behind Oba Oseni Plaza, among others.

According to Oki, the buildings were identified and marked for demolition several days after the state government identified locations of over 340 distressed buildings across the metropolis to be demolished in order to prevent loss of lives and property in the state.(www.naija247news.com).