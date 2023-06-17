Menu
ISIS linked militants kill 25 in late night attack on Ugandan school

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 17, 2023.

Militants linked to Islamic State have killed 25 people in a terrorist attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Ugandan police, members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, attacked Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, burning a dormitory and looting food on Friday night, June 16.

“So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital. Also recovered are eight victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital,” Ugandan police said on Twitter.

Soldiers were pursuing the attackers who fled towards Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, police added.

Uganda has sent troops into Congo to help fight the ADF.

In April, the ADF attacked a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 20 people. (www.naija247news.com).

