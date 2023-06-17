Menu
“I stopped a plane in Barcelona just to kiss Gerard Pique” – Shakira confesses

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Colombian pop star Shakira has revealed the most romantic thing she has ever done in her life.

Shakira said that the most romantic thing she has ever done in her life was when she once stopped a plane to give her former partner and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique a kiss.

The singer had a well-documented long-term relationship with Pique in the past.

The duo were together for over a decade before breaking up last year .

However, Shakira has now revealed a story about their much-discussed relationship via AS Tikitakas.

“I remember flying from Marrakech to Croatia. We were flying over Barcelona and I asked the pilot of the plane if he could land briefly just to give Gerard a kiss.

“It’s the most romantic thing I’ve ever done in my life. I don’t know if the Tax Agency will have computed it as one day in Spain.”

Pique has been in a relationship with Clara Chia Martin for a while, while Shakira started a new chapter in her life when she moved to Miami, United States, along with their kids Milan and Sasha.(www.naija247news.com).

Verified by MonsterInsights