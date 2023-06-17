“I am now a native doctor” – Actor McSmith Ochendo

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood actor, Mcsmith Ochendo, has surprised Nigerians on social media after announcing his new title.

The controversial actor has been making headlines after sharing an unexpected revelation about himself on Instagram.

The Igbo movie star disclosed that he is now a native doctor and a devoted practician of the ways of the shrine.

Mcsmith made this known in a post shared on social media while reacting to the viral report about his colleague Sylvester Madu.

According to reports, Sylvester Madu has now delved into selling second-hand wears popularly described as ‘Okirika’.

Mcsmith came out to defend his colleague telling people to leave him alone; so far, he was engaging in a legitimate enterprise.

Speaking further, Ochendo informed fans that he is now a native doctor.

“Me wey don dey do native doctor nko. Abeg make una leave my brother alone. Him no kill person”, he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).