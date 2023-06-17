Guinness World Records: Ekiti chef, Dammy set to cook for 150 hours

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed plans to displace Hilda Baci as the world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, June 16, Dammy said the concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Record (GWR)and that she is ready to apply for the Guinness World Records. She mentioned that she will be cooking for 150 hours in the new challenge set to take place next month.

“I know the question that has been surrounding the minds of many people online and offline is what is next for Chef Dammy after the 120-hour cook-a-thon? What will become of Chef Dammy after the world has known her and she has been put in the spotlight? Well, Chef Dammy is open to exploration! I am open to new opportunities and new experiences in life. Now that the world knows what I am capable of doing. I think it’s high time everyone started giving me a chance to explore in diverse ways and capabilities.

Finally, I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just-concluded cooking, but my team and I have decided to embark on this new challenge next month.

After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in the society. I, Adeparusi Damilola popularly known as Chef Dammy and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month.

This time, it will be held for a 150-hour, and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back!” she said.

This comes barely four days after Guiness Word Record confirmed Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon. (www.naija247news.com).