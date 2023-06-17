Menu
Dangote, Bill Gates to meet Tinubu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 17, 2023.

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, will on Monday meet President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Dangote disclosed this after a closed-door session with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Vila on Friday.

“I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together,” he told State House correspondents.

Although Dangote did not reveal the purpose of Monday’s visit, it is believed to be part of ongoing consultations Tinubu is having with key leaders within the local and global business community.

In his inaugural speech on May 29, Tinubu promised local and foreign investors that he will “review all their complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions.”

“We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard-earned dividends and profits home,” he added.

The President also promised to pursue industrial policies that will “utilise the full range of fiscal measures to promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency.”

While targeting a higher GDP growth and lower unemployment rates, he said “We intend to accomplish this by taking the following steps; first, budgetary reform stimulating the economy without engendering inflation will be instituted.

“Second, industrial policy will utilise the full range of fiscal measures to promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency. Third, electricity will become more accessible and affordable to businesses and homes alike.

“Power generation should nearly double and transmission and distribution networks improved. We will encourage states to develop local sources as well.”(www.naija247news.com).

